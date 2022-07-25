Summer Camp: Chemist - Pierre
Jul 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Become a master of the elements! Explore chemical reactions and learn about what makes things fizz, bubble, and pop. Learn the difference between an element and a compound and what a chemical change is. Chemical reactions happen in your life every day. Learn what they are and how to make them yourself!
Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68914
All Dates:
Jul 25, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 27, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.