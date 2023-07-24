Summer Camp: Electrical Engineer (Saplings: 6th-8th)
Warning! Warning! Sensor Alert! What if a sensor beeped at you every time you left the bathroom to remind you to wash your hands? How do car seat belt sensors work? Learn how engineers use circuits to create sensors and design your own.
01:00pm-04:00pm CST
Fee: $49 Members
|Location:
|SD Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=35325255
All Dates:
