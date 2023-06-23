Summer Camp: Emergency Responder (Saplings: 6th-8th)
Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 10, 2023
Emergency! Emergency! A boat has capsized on Lake. Your neighbor has fallen and broken their arm. Join the Civil Air Patrol in exploring how to serve our community as an emergency responder. In each session, we will role play different scenarios and practice skills CAP volunteers, EMTs, firefighters, and other first responders.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=35342363
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
