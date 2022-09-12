Share |

Summer Camp: Filmmaker - Pierre

Sep 14, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

From script to screen, create and produce your own video and participate in the NASA eClips Spotlight video challenge!

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52


All Dates:
Sep 12, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 13, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 14, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 15, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.

