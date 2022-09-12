Summer Camp: Filmmaker - Pierre
Sep 14, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
From script to screen, create and produce your own video and participate in the NASA eClips Spotlight video challenge!
Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
(605) 224-8295
|Email:
info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68915
All Dates:
Sep 12, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 13, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 14, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 15, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.
