Summer Camp: Forager (Sprouts: K-2nd)

Jul 31, 2023 - Aug 1, 2023

Can I have a snack?! How often do kids ask this question? Participants in this program will learn how to prepare healthy snacks for themselves and how to forage for edible plants out in nature.
09:00am-12:00pm CST

 

Fee: $49 Members


Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
SD Discovery Center
SD Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

