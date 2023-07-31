Summer Camp: Forager (Sprouts: K-2nd)
Jul 31, 2023 - Aug 1, 2023
Can I have a snack?! How often do kids ask this question? Participants in this program will learn how to prepare healthy snacks for themselves and how to forage for edible plants out in nature.
09:00am-12:00pm CST
Fee: $49 Members
|Location:
|SD Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=35325255
