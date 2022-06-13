Share |

Summer Camp: Gardener - Pierre

Jun 14, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Become a Jr. Master Gardener! Explore how soil and water affect plant growth and how plants work together to protect each other. Camp is from June 13th to June 16th, 9:00am to 12:00pm every day!

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $55, Members: $47


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Jun 13, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 14, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 15, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 16, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-2.

