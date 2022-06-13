Summer Camp: Gardener - Pierre
Jun 15, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Become a Jr. Master Gardener! Explore how soil and water affect plant growth and how plants work together to protect each other. Camp is from June 13th to June 16th, 9:00am to 12:00pm every day!
Fee: $Non-Members: $55, Members: $47
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68929
All Dates:
Jun 13, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 14, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 15, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 16, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-2.
