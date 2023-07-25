Summer Camp: Growing Up Healthy (Seedlings: PreK)

Jul 25, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Get up and get moving! Seedlings can learn how to grow healthy! Growing up healthy can take the look of eating healthy and staying active, both of which will be covered during these Tuesday classes! Following Let’s Move! and Growing Great principles, our activities encourage children to be more active and make healthy food choices. Each lesson includes a story, physical activity, hands-on science activity, and snacks

Fee: $49 Members