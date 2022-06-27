Summer Camp: Kayaker - Pierre
Jun 27, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Love the water? Explore our local bodies of water and their ecology and chemistry above and below the surface. Camp is from June 27th to June 30th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm every day.
Fee: $Non-Members: $70, Members: $59
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=68920&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Jun 27, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 29, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 30, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.