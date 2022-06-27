Share |

Summer Camp: Kayaker - Pierre

Jun 29, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Love the water? Explore our local bodies of water and their ecology and chemistry above and below the surface. Camp is from June 27th to June 30th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm every day.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $70, Members: $59


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Jun 27, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 29, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 30, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.

