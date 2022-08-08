Summer Camp: Mechanical Engineer - Pierre
Aug 8, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Investigate how simple machines make our lives easier. Use gears, belts, and axles to solve real-world tasks.
Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68925
All Dates:
Aug 8, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 9, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 10, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 11, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.