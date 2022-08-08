Share |

Summer Camp: Mechanical Engineer - Pierre

Aug 11, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Investigate how simple machines make our lives easier. Use gears, belts, and axles to solve real-world tasks.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68925

All Dates:
Aug 8, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 9, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 10, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 11, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.

South Dakota Discovery Center
