Summer Camp: Nurture Nature - Pierre

Jun 21, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Everything is growing! Plants, trees, animals- come explore with us and discover how to nurture the nature around us.

Fee: $Non-Members: $45, Members: $39


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=68921&org_id=SDDC

All Dates:
Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 14, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 21, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jun 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K.

South Dakota Discovery Center
