Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science! - Pierre

Jul 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $45, Members: $39


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jul 19, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jul 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Aug 2, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K.

