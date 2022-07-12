Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science! - Pierre
Aug 2, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us.
Fee: $Non-Members: $45, Members: $39
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68922
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jul 19, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Jul 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Aug 2, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K.
