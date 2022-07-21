Share |

SUMMER CRAZY DAYS

Jul 21, 2022 - Jul 24, 2022

Crazy Days kicks off on Thursday night with a Ping Pong Ball Drop with some great specials offered by our Miller area merchants.  Sales continue through Saturday -- so get out and enjoy the summer weather and get some great deals.  Perfect for some back-to-school shopping!


Location:   Downtown Miller
Map:   120 W. 2nd Street Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   (605) 853-3098
Email:   Kecia@millersd.org
Website:   https://www.millersd.org/

