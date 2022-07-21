SUMMER CRAZY DAYS
Jul 21, 2022 - Jul 24, 2022
Crazy Days kicks off on Thursday night with a Ping Pong Ball Drop with some great specials offered by our Miller area merchants. Sales continue through Saturday -- so get out and enjoy the summer weather and get some great deals. Perfect for some back-to-school shopping!
|Location:
|Downtown Miller
|Map:
|120 W. 2nd Street Miller, SD 57362
|Phone:
|(605) 853-3098
|Email:
|Kecia@millersd.org
|Website:
|https://www.millersd.org/
All Dates:
