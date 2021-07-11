Summer Fest/Car Show -Groton
Jul 11, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Highlights include a church service, shopping, show cars, live music, food vendors, and much, much more!!
Bring your lawn chair and plan on a great day of FUN IN THE SUN!!
|Location:
|City Park
|Map:
|700-798 North 3rd St, Groton, South Dakota 57445
|Phone:
|(605) 846-7607, (605) 397-8422
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Groton Lions Club is hosting their 5th Annual Summer Fest.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.