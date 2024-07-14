Summer Fest/Car Show - Groton
Jul 14, 2024
Car show, music, vendors, food, church service and bounce houses and much, much more!!
Bring your lawn chair and plan on a great day of FUN IN THE SUN!!
|Location:
|City Park
|Map:
|700-798 North 3rd St, Groton, South Dakota 57445
|Phone:
|605-846-7607
