Summer Fest/Car Show - Groton

Jul 14, 2024

Car show, music, vendors, food, church service and bounce houses and much, much more!!
Bring your lawn chair and plan on a great day of FUN IN THE SUN!!


Location:   City Park
Map:   700-798 North 3rd St, Groton, South Dakota 57445
Phone:   605-846-7607

