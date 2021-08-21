Share |

Summer Fiesta

Aug 21, 2021 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join in this celebration of Latin culture- entertainment by Ballet Folklorico de Jalisco, ride the mechanical bull, authentic Mexican tacos and sweets, piñatas, lotería, face painting and more.

 

Fee: $Kids under 3 free, $10/adult, $5/child,$30/family


Location:   Downtown Watertown
Map:   Kemp and Maple St, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605/878-2021
Email:   bmc-secretary@live.com
Website:   http://glmcenter.org

