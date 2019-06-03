Summer Kickoff at Thunder Road-Aberdeen
Jun 3, 2019 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thunder Road in Aberdeen is kicking off summer with a 3-hour wristband special for only $25!! Wristbands will be available for purchase from 1pm-7pm and the park will remain open until 10pm.
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Website:
|http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
