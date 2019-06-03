Share |

Summer Kickoff at Thunder Road-Aberdeen

Jun 3, 2019 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Thunder Road in Aberdeen is kicking off summer with a 3-hour wristband special for only $25!! Wristbands will be available for purchase from 1pm-7pm and the park will remain open until 10pm.


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Website:   http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
