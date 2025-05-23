Summer Kickoff in the Square - Deadwood
May 23, 2025 - May 24, 2025
Outlaw Square is happy to present the Summer Kickoff in the Square Concert Weekend, featuring free concerts from country music star Ned LeDoux on Friday, May 23, and rock legends Night Ranger on Saturday, May 24. Both acts will hit the Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at 8:00 p.m.
This third annual event is free of charge to all guests and will officially kick off the summer season at the picturesque Outlaw Square in the heart of downtown Deadwood.
|Location:
|Outlaw Square
|Map:
|703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
All Dates:
May 23, 2025 - May 24, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.