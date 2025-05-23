Summer Kickoff in the Square - Deadwood

May 23, 2025 - May 24, 2025

Outlaw Square is happy to present the Summer Kickoff in the Square Concert Weekend, featuring free concerts from country music star Ned LeDoux on Friday, May 23, and rock legends Night Ranger on Saturday, May 24. Both acts will hit the Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at 8:00 p.m.

This third annual event is free of charge to all guests and will officially kick off the summer season at the picturesque Outlaw Square in the heart of downtown Deadwood.