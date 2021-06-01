Summer Kickoff Special - Aberdeen
Jun 1, 2021
Race on over to Thunder Road on Tuesday, June 1st for a Summer Kickoff Special! Enjoy three hours of unlimited access to go-karts, bumper boats, laser maze and miniature golf for only $27! Kick off your summer with fun and get revin’ to Thunder Road for three hours of nonstop entertainment! Plan your visit online at https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
|Location:
|Thunder Road Aberdeen
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|aberdeen@thunderroad.info
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com
