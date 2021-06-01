Share |

Summer Kickoff Special - Aberdeen

Jun 1, 2021

Race on over to Thunder Road on Tuesday, June 1st for a Summer Kickoff Special! Enjoy three hours of unlimited access to go-karts, bumper boats, laser maze and miniature golf for only $27! Kick off your summer with fun and get revin’ to Thunder Road for three hours of nonstop entertainment! Plan your visit online at https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2021

Thunder Road Aberdeen
Thunder Road Aberdeen 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

