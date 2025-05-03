Summer Market - Rapid City

The Black Hills Farmers Market is thrilled to kick off our 36th season on Saturday, May 3, 2025. We invite your team to join us for this community celebration at Market Park, 245 Omaha Street in Rapid City.

Opening Day Details
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location: Market Park, 245 Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD

Opening Day will feature more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, pasture-raised meats, handmade goods, baked treats, and more. Visitors can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, the Rapid City Public Library Bookmobile and a raffle basket filled with local products.

 

Fee: $FREE


