Summer Porch - Renner

Aug 5, 2021

Summer Porch is a fun filled evening of live music, art, food, wine and fun. We have live music, local artists selling their wares, and food vendors from around the area. Enjoy fine South Dakota wines and relaxing music complemented with specially prepared food, just for you.

The fun will start at 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

Come relax and enjoy life in slow motion. Check out our website for more information.

Admission is $5.00 per person, $10.00 a car load, or FREE to Wines Frequently Members.

Please no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.

