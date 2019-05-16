Share |

Summer Porch Series at Strawbale Winery - Renner

Aug 29, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

We have live music, local artists selling their wares, and food vendors from around the area. Please: no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.

Admission: $5/person or $10/carload. Free to Wines Frequently members.


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   Info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
May 16, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 23, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 30, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 13, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 20, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 27, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 11, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 18, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 25, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 8, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 15, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 22, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 29, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055

