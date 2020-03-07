Summit League Basketball Championships - Sioux Falls
Mar 7, 2020 - Mar 10, 2020
The Summit League Basketball Championships return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 North West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com
All Dates:
