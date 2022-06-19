Share |

Sunday in the Vineyard

Jul 17, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends and enjoy a great musical lineup for 2022!


We will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks
Child & Pet Friendly - Pets on a leash please
Please no outside alcohol

Schedule of Sunday music:
June 19th - Elisabeth Hunstad

June 26th - Billy Lurken

July 3rd - Holly Vandenberg

July 10th - Geoff Gunderson

July 17th - Elisabeth Hunstad

July 24th - Dave Vanderlinde

July 31st - James Dean

August 7th - Geoff Gunderson

August 14th - Billy Lurken

August 21st - Link West

August 28th Elisabeth Hunstad

September 4th - Holly Vandenberg


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street Brandon SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com/

Wilde Prairie Winery
Wilde Prairie Winery 48052 48052 259th Street Brandon SD 57005

