Sunday in the Vineyard
Aug 7, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends and enjoy a great musical lineup for 2022!
We will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks
Child & Pet Friendly - Pets on a leash please
Please no outside alcohol
Schedule of Sunday music:
June 19th - Elisabeth Hunstad
June 26th - Billy Lurken
July 3rd - Holly Vandenberg
July 10th - Geoff Gunderson
July 17th - Elisabeth Hunstad
July 24th - Dave Vanderlinde
July 31st - James Dean
August 7th - Geoff Gunderson
August 14th - Billy Lurken
August 21st - Link West
August 28th Elisabeth Hunstad
September 4th - Holly Vandenberg
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street Brandon SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com/
