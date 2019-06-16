Share |

Sunday in the Vineyard- Brandon

Aug 25, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Live music in the vineyard.

Bring your lounge/lawn chair and lunch. We will have snacks available for purchase.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jun 23, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jun 30, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 7, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 14, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 28, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 4, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 11, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 18, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 25, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 1, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 8, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 15, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

