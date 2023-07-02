Share |

Sunday in the Vineyard- Brandon

Aug 27, 2023

Live music in the vineyard.

Bring your lounge/lawn chair and enjoy music, wine, wine slushies and South Dakota beer.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2023
Jul 9, 2023
Jul 16, 2023
Jul 23, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Aug 6, 2023
Aug 13, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Sep 2, 2023

