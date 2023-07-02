Sunday in the Vineyard- Brandon
Aug 27, 2023
Live music in the vineyard.
Bring your lounge/lawn chair and enjoy music, wine, wine slushies and South Dakota beer.
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com
All Dates:
Jul 2, 2023
Jul 9, 2023
Jul 16, 2023
Jul 23, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Aug 6, 2023
Aug 13, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 27, 2023
Sep 2, 2023
Live music in the vineyard.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.