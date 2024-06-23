Share |

Sunday in the Vineyard - Brandon

Jun 23, 2024

Live music in the vineyard.

Bring your lounge/lawn chair and enjoy music, wine, wine slushies and South Dakota beer.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Sep 29, 2024

