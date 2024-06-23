Sunday in the Vineyard - Brandon
Aug 25, 2024
Live music in the vineyard.
Bring your lounge/lawn chair and enjoy music, wine, wine slushies and South Dakota beer.
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.