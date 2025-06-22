Sunday Night Band Concerts - Watertown

Jun 29, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

For five Sunday nights the band will present various themed concerts: Role of Music, Music from the Movies, Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights, International Celebration, and Sounds of Summer.


Location:   Watertown Community Foundation Plaza
Map:   211 E Kemp, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   6058811694
Email:   sdalvine@msn.com
Website:   http://https:http://www.facebook.com/WatertownSDMunicipalBand/

All Dates:
Jun 22, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jun 29, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 6, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 13, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 20, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

