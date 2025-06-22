Sunday Night Band Concerts - Watertown
Jul 6, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
For five Sunday nights the band will present various themed concerts: Role of Music, Music from the Movies, Stars, Stripes & Summer Nights, International Celebration, and Sounds of Summer.
|Location:
|Watertown Community Foundation Plaza
|Map:
|211 E Kemp, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|6058811694
|Email:
|sdalvine@msn.com
|Website:
|http://https:http://www.facebook.com/WatertownSDMunicipalBand/
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jun 29, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 6, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 13, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Jul 20, 2025 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sunday Night Outdoor Concerts
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.