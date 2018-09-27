Share |

Sunny Radiothon for LifeScape

Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 28, 2018

Tune in and be inspired on Sunny Radio 93.3FM or 1520AM in Sioux Falls on September 27th & 28th. Every hour you'll hear stories of children and adults with disabilities being empowered to live fulfilling lives thanks to generous donors and caring staff. For details, contact Kim Haiar at LifeScape Foundation: kimberly.haiar@LifeScapeSD.org or 605-444-9806.

 

Fee: $Fundraiser


Location:   Sunny Radio 93.3FM or 1520AM
Map:   2501 W. 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-444-9610
Email:   info@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/sunny-radiothon

All Dates:
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 28, 2018

