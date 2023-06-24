Super Summer Saturday Archery
Jun 24, 2023 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come learn the basics of archery at the GFP Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!
The course requires no registration, and all equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.
Archery occurs between 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.
|The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|(605) 362-2777
