Super Summer Saturday Archery - Sioux Falls
Jun 29, 2024
Come learn the basics of archery at the GFP Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!
The course requires no registration, and all equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.
Archery occurs between 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.
|Location:
|The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-362-2713
All Dates:
