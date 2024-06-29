Share |

Super Summer Saturday Archery - Sioux Falls

Jun 29, 2024

Come learn the basics of archery at the GFP Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls! 

The course requires no registration, and all equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.

 

Archery occurs between 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.

 

Location:   The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
Map:   4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-362-2713

All Dates:
Jun 29, 2024

Come learn the basics of archery at the GFP Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!  The course requires no registration, and all equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.   Archery occurs between 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.  
The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park 57106 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable