Surface Rhythms: MFA Thesis Exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe - Vermillion
Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026
Surface Rhythms is an MFA thesis exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe at the University of South Dakota. Showing from April 06 to 10 at the John A. Day Gallery, the exhibition explores abstraction through layered surfaces, color, and texture. Opening reception: April 06, 5–7 p.m. Free and open to the public.
|Location:
|John A. Day Gallery
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3437
|Email:
|amy.fill@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://www.mariomnishe. com
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (for each day)
MFA Thesis Exhibition featuring abstract works by Mariom Manjury Nishe.
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