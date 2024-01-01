Surface Rhythms: MFA Thesis Exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe - Vermillion

Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026

Surface Rhythms is an MFA thesis exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe at the University of South Dakota. Showing from April 06 to 10 at the John A. Day Gallery, the exhibition explores abstraction through layered surfaces, color, and texture. Opening reception: April 06, 5–7 p.m. Free and open to the public.


Location:   John A. Day Gallery
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-658-3437
Email:   amy.fill@usd.edu
Website:   http://www.mariomnishe. com

All Dates:
Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026 9:00 a.m. &ndash; 5:00 p.m. (for each day)

MFA Thesis Exhibition featuring abstract works by Mariom Manjury Nishe.

John A. Day Gallery
John A. Day Gallery 57069 414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069, Vermillion, SD 57069

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