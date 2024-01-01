Surface Rhythms: MFA Thesis Exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe - Vermillion
Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026
Surface Rhythms presents the MFA thesis exhibition of Mariom Manjury Nishe, a graduate painting student at the University of South Dakota. The exhibition highlights a series of abstract artworks that explore rhythm, emotional experience, and memory through color, layered surfaces, and shaped forms.
The artworks combine painting with sculptural approaches using materials such as wood, foam board, and cardboard. Through layering and surface texture, the exhibition invites viewers to experience movement, depth, and color relationships in new ways.
This exhibition reflects the artist’s research, studio practice, and teaching experience developed during her MFA program. The exhibition is free and open to students, faculty, and community members.
Fee: $0
|Location:
|John A. Day Gallery
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3437
|Email:
|amy.fill@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://www.mariomnishe.com
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026
Surface Rhythms is the MFA thesis exhibition of painter Mariom Manjury Nishe at the University of South Dakota. The exhibition features abstract artworks exploring emotion, memory, and movement through color, layered materials, and sculpturally shaped surfaces.
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