Surface Rhythms: MFA Thesis Exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe - Vermillion
Apr 7, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026
Mariom Manjury Nishe, an MFA Painting candidate at the University of South Dakota, will present her thesis exhibition “Surface Rhythms.” The exhibition will be on view April 7–10, 2026, at the John A. Day Gallery, University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota.
This exhibition explores non-objective abstraction through layered surfaces, shaped forms, and vibrant color. Using materials such as foam board, wood, cardboard, fabric, and paint, the work investigates surface, structure, and transformation through experimental painting processes.
Nishe’s work reflects her cultural background and experiences between Bangladesh and the United States, combining emotional intensity with structural experimentation.
A public reception will take place on April 10, 2026. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Location:
John A. Day Gallery
University of South Dakota
414 E Clark Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
|Location:
|John A. Day Gallery
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3437
|Email:
|amy.fill@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://www.mariomnishe.com
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2026 - Apr 10, 2026
Surface Rhythms – MFA Thesis Exhibition by Mariom Manjury Nishe at the University of South Dakota, featuring experimental abstract paintings with layered surfaces and vibrant color.
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