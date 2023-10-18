Share |

Survival & Triumph with Joseph Alexander: Holocaust Survivor Speech - Sioux Falls

Oct 18, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Joseph Alexander, will be sharing the unbelievable story of his survival and triumph through six years in 12 Nazi concentration camps including the infamous Dachau and Auschwitz Birkenau death camps. At 101, Joseph still drives, climbs and travels. He is a leading voice on Holocaust remembrance and an advocate for peace.
 
Ticket prices will start from $20 and are available on EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holocaust-survivor-speech-tickets-695554340757).
 
For more information, visit our Facebook Event (https://www.facebook.com/events/3550386268611651/) or email info@jewishsd.org.
 

Location:   Denny Sanford Premier Center
Map:   1021 North West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104 United States, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-206-7700
Email:   office@jewishsd.org
Website:   https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holocaust-survivor-speech-tickets-695554340757

All Dates:
