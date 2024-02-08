Swine & Dine - Sioux Falls

Feb 8, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council welcomes you to join us the evening of February 8th for our Sioux Falls Swine & Dine event at Crawford's. Join us for a 5-course pork focused meal curated by Chef Daniel Myers. Doors open at 5:30pm with the evening commencing at 6pm. The evening will include the unique opportunity for you to visit with some of South Dakota's very own pork producers. The occasion allows you to ask our producers any questions you have about the pork industry. It is our hope that you can attend this event and we look forward to hosting you for the evening!



Tickets are $40 per person and need to be purchased before end of business day on February 5th. You can purchase your tickets by calling our office at 605-332-1600 or emailing info@sdppc.org



We will see you at the Swine & Dine!

Fee: $40/person