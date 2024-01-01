Sylvia - Pierre

May 1, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Sylvia at the Pierre Opera House



Join Pierre Players Community Theatre for Sylvia, a heartwarming and hilarious comedy about marriage, midlife reinvention, and the dog who turns everything upside down. reg and Kate have recently traded suburban life for Manhattan, each facing shifting careers and new uncertainties. When Greg brings home Sylvia—a clever, street‑smart mix of Lab and poodle—their already‑changing world tilts even further. Sylvia becomes Greg’s escape, Kate’s frustration, and the catalyst for a series of funny, touching, and ultimately transformative moments. As tensions rise, the couple must navigate loyalty, love, and the unexpected ways a dog can reshape a life.





Purchase your tickets online at pierreplayers.com or call the box office at 605-224-7826.

Fee: $Adults Advance-$20.00, Students-$15.00, Adults at the door- $25.00