Share |

Tales from the Arabian Nights | Live by Flower & Flame - Yankton

Nov 10, 2018 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

“Tales from the Arabian Nights” | A Live Performance by Flower & Flame
November 10, 2018 | Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Where: Marian Auditorium Mount Marty College

For: All Ages
Flower and Flame, a group of musicians who reside in South Dakota, combine interesting stories with original never before heard musical arrangements. Cost: Free Contact: For more information email Sr. Patricia Ann Toscano at sptoscano@mtmc.edu or call 605.668.6000


Location:   Marian Auditorium, Mount Marty College
Map:   1105 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6000
Email:   sptoscano@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/329839804440433/

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2018 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

“Tales from the Arabian Nights” | A Live Performance by Flower & Flame November 10, 2018 | Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Where: Marian Auditorium Mount Marty College For: All AgesFlower and Flame, a group of musicians who reside in South Dakota, combine interesting stories with original never before heard musical arrangements. Cost: Free Contact: For more information email Sr. Patricia Ann Toscano ...
Marian Auditorium, Mount Marty College
Marian Auditorium, Mount Marty College 57078 1105 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078

Search All Events By Day

November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS