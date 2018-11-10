Tales from the Arabian Nights | Live by Flower & Flame - Yankton
Nov 10, 2018 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
“Tales from the Arabian Nights” | A Live Performance by Flower & Flame
November 10, 2018 | Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Where: Marian Auditorium Mount Marty College
For: All Ages
Flower and Flame, a group of musicians who reside in South Dakota, combine interesting stories with original never before heard musical arrangements. Cost: Free Contact: For more information email Sr. Patricia Ann Toscano at sptoscano@mtmc.edu or call 605.668.6000
|Location:
|Marian Auditorium, Mount Marty College
|Map:
|1105 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6000
|Email:
|sptoscano@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/329839804440433/
All Dates:
