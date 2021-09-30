Taste of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls

Share |

Sep 30, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The 7th Annual Taste of Sioux Falls is the region's premier tasting event and fundraiser for SculptureWalk. The event brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night to support our guiding principle - to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist-friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. The event features exceptional local restaurants coming together to present a unique culinary experience, complimented with fine wines and local craft beers.

 

Fee: $150


Location:   Washington Pavilion's Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

