Taste of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls
Sep 30, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
The 7th Annual Taste of Sioux Falls is the region's premier tasting event and fundraiser for SculptureWalk. The event brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night to support our guiding principle - to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist-friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. The event features exceptional local restaurants coming together to present a unique culinary experience, complimented with fine wines and local craft beers.
Fee: $150
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion's Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
