Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Mar 19, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The concert opens with the one and only Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain, and an exciting first performance of a new work by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali!

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

