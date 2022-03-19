Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
Mar 19, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The concert opens with the one and only Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain, and an exciting first performance of a new work by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali!
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
