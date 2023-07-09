Share |

Tea At Mead - Yankton

Jul 9, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

You're invited to wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Museum! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a presentation on the Eight Layers of Victorian Dress. Door prizes ($1 per entry) and more! Proceeds will support the Mead Museum.

 

Fee: $15 Non-members; $10 Members; Seating is limited


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents

