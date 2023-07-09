Tea At Mead - Yankton
Jul 9, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You're invited to wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Museum! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a presentation on the Eight Layers of Victorian Dress. Door prizes ($1 per entry) and more! Proceeds will support the Mead Museum.
Fee: $15 Non-members; $10 Members; Seating is limited
|Mead Museum
|82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
|605-665-3898
|info@meadbuilding.org
|http://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents
