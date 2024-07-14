Tea At Mead - Yankton
Jul 14, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Enjoy a tea service while learning some history!
You're invited to wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Museum! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a historical presentation by Mead Museum Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson. Door prizes and more! Tickets go on-sale June 2024.
Fee: $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|info@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/
