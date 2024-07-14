Tea At Mead - Yankton

Jul 14, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Enjoy a tea service while learning some history!

You're invited to wear your favorite hat to a tea party at the Mead Museum! A selection of teas, finger sandwiches, and desserts will be served on fine china. During the party, there will be a historical presentation by Mead Museum Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson. Door prizes and more! Tickets go on-sale June 2024.

Fee: $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.