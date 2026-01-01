Tea Meditation - Spearfish
Jan 7, 2026
Join Ashley of Sage & Cedar Herbal Tea Co. for a grounding experience supported by plant medicines. In the calming environment of the Salt Cave, we will journey with a medicinal herb or artisanal tea leaf learning about its history of use and wellness benefits. We will take time to slow down, ground, and open ourselves to receive the medicine of this specially brewed tea.
The act of drinking tea is a deeply immersive and grounding experience. It helps to connect us to the present moment through stimulating all of our senses while reminding us of past times and places through the deep connection our sense of smell has to our memories.
|Location:
|Black Hills Salt Cave & Spa
|Map:
|738 N 5th St, Spearfish, SD 57783
All Dates:
Jan 7, 2026
Feb 4, 2026
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.