Tea Meditation - Spearfish

Jan 7, 2026

Join Ashley of Sage & Cedar Herbal Tea Co. for a grounding experience supported by plant medicines. In the calming environment of the Salt Cave, we will journey with a medicinal herb or artisanal tea leaf learning about its history of use and wellness benefits. We will take time to slow down, ground, and open ourselves to receive the medicine of this specially brewed tea.

The act of drinking tea is a deeply immersive and grounding experience. It helps to connect us to the present moment through stimulating all of our senses while reminding us of past times and places through the deep connection our sense of smell has to our memories.