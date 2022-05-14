Share |

Teacher Appreciation Weekend

May 14, 2022 - May 15, 2022

Teachers, we want to celebrate YOU! Come to Allevity May 14th and 15th for Teacher Appreciation Weekend! Teachers enjoy 2 hours of Unlimited Attractions AND a $10 Game Card for FREE! See website for weekend operating hours.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-7733
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/

All Dates:
May 14, 2022 - May 15, 2022

Celebrate Teachers at Allevity!

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

May (2022)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable