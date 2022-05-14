Teacher Appreciation Weekend
May 14, 2022 - May 15, 2022
Teachers, we want to celebrate YOU! Come to Allevity May 14th and 15th for Teacher Appreciation Weekend! Teachers enjoy 2 hours of Unlimited Attractions AND a $10 Game Card for FREE! See website for weekend operating hours.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-7733
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/
All Dates:
Celebrate Teachers at Allevity!
